4Warn Alert: One More Day of Heat Alerts & Tracking A Storm Threat

Weather Discussion: One more intensely hot day, Thursday is a Weather Alert Day as it will be our 5th day in a row with a heat index above 100, as we near 106 for the peak heat index. It will also be more humid Thursday compared to Wednesday.

Tracking Storms: An isolated strong storm is possible northwest of St. Louis overnight, though these storms will be weakening and falling apart as they move into our area. Then watch Thursday night into Friday for Scattered storms that could produce heavy rain and strong winds. St. Louis and much of the area is in the level 2 severe risk out of 5 the highest.

Slight Break: We get a slight break from the heat, though a significant break from the humidity for the weekend. Highs near 90 to the low 90s but no heat index due to lower humidity.

More Heat: High heat surges again next week with highs near 100. It may not be quite as humid as this round, but the humidity will help make it feel hotter.

