4Warn Alert: More Dangerous Heat

Weather Discussion: We may not break the record high today but we should get very close. We are forecasting 99 and the record is 101 degrees. Regardless - the heat and humidity will reach dangerous levels again.

There is a slim risk for a few showers and storms on Thursday and Friday, especially in the early morning hours. There is also a low risk for damaging wind or hail in some of these storms.

Temperatures will be a bit lower this weekend but humidity will be a lot lower. This will make it more comfortable to be outside.

Triple digit heat may return the first part of next week as we welcome Summer.

