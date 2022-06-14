Workers at Ladue Starbucks vote to unionize

LADUE (KMOV) - Employees at the Starbucks store in Ladue have voted to unionize.

The vote tally was announced Monday. 12 employees voted in favor and 3 voted against joining the Chicago-Midwest chapter of Workers United. The employees at the Ladue store are the first Starbucks workers in the St. Louis area to formally vote to join a union.

Employees at several other area Starbucks stores have expressed interest in joining a union. News 4 has reached out to Starbucks for a comment and have yet to hear back,

