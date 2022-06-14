Trial begins for man accused of murdering North County officer in 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The trial for the man accused of murdering North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf began Tuesday.

Officer Langsdorf was shot and killed on June 23, 2019 at Clay’s Wellston Food Market in the 6200 block of Page Boulevard. According to police, the 40-year-old officer was called to the store for a report of someone cashing a bad check.

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, June 23, 2019. (St. Louis County Police)

After arriving at the scene, Officer Langsdorf was confronted by the suspect, identified as Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, during which a struggle ensued inside the store near the counter, according to police. Video surveillance inside the store reportedly captured the entire incident as it unfolded.

Police said during the struggle, the officer and suspect ended up on the floor. Major Ron Martin said Officer Langsdorf was hit in the head with a gun and then shot once. He was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

When officers arrested Meeks, they said he was still carrying the gun used in the fatal shooting.

Meeks came to the St. Louis area from North Carolina. In his hometown of Raleigh, he was convicted seven times of drug-related crimes. As a convicted felon, Meeks was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm.

