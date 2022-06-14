St. Louis Cardinals to keep fans cool during extreme heat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals are taking steps to ensure fans stay cool at Busch Stadium during the extreme heat.

Some of the ways the stadium will be taking steps to keep fans cool include:

Setting up seven 125-gallon “Water Monster” coolers around the ballpark to provide fans with free water to cool down and stay hydrated

Placing large “swamp” fans inside the Busch Stadium gates to help cool guests and staff as they enter the ballpark

Instructing ushers to look for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and offer to move fans into shaded areas if they notice anyone exhibiting symptoms

Having an extra medical crew on hand at the ballpark to assist with any heat cases that may arise

The club is flexible with fans in the Loge (Level 3) and Pavilion & Terrace (Level 4) levels moving seats into more shaded areas as long as they do not take the ticketed seats of other fans

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.