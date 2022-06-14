Some St. Louisans embracing the heat while others fight for shelter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of fans flocked to Busch Stadium for a Cardinals night game Monday, despite the heat. At first pitch, temperatures were still reaching nearly 100 degrees. One fan from out of town told News 4 he had never been to a game in temperatures this hot.

Chase Musial Harsh came all the way from Pennsylvania with his parents to see the Cardinals take on the Pirates. You may recognize his middle name. His parents told News 4 it is a tradition for their family to name kids after Cardinals players.

“I live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. We came here to watch a Cardinals game and just have fun,” Harsh said.

Harsh said he was a little concerned about the heat, but found a quick way to cool off before going into Busch Stadium thanks to the St. Louis Fire Department. About an hour before the game, a fire truck pulled in between Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village, spraying water for fans to jump through.

“I got excited because this feels really good because it’s hot,” Harsh explained.

Other fans managed the heat the old-fashioned way.

“Drink beer,” Steve Twichell said.

Twichell, who’s from the Metro East, said he couldn’t pass up the chance to watch the Cardinals play in person, despite the heat.

“Because they’re very good tickets. If they were in the right-field bleachers, I probably wouldn’t come. These seats are good, so we’re coming,” Twichell said.

However, for some St. Louisans, being outside in the heat isn’t a choice.

“I came down here because I knew they had air conditioning,” Clarence Gibson Jr. said.

We talked to Gibson at the St. Patrick’s Center downtown. He said he’s been coming there frequently after becoming homeless back in February.

“You got people who have nowhere to go, and they’re sleeping on the sidewalks at night, they’re sleeping in vacant buildings that are not safe,” Gibson said.

Gibson and leaders at the St. Patrick’s Center said these extreme temperatures we’re seeing this week are challenging for their clients and concerning.

“Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are very real. Making sure that we’re hitting everybody is our biggest concern. That we’re giving them enough water to maybe last them a couple of days until the outreach workers can come by,” Megan Poole, with the St. Patrick center, said.

St. Patrick Center and several other organizations across the region are offering cooling spaces during the extreme temperatures. Click here for more information.

