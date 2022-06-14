Molina racks up another record as Cards dispatch Bucs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Yadier Molina acquired another feather in the cap of his Hall of Fame resume Tuesday afternoon.

In the sixth inning of a 3-1 Cardinals win over the Pirates, Molina caught a Ke’Bryan Hayes pop-up in foul territory to break a tie with Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez for first place on the MLB all-time putout record. Molina now has compiled 14,870 putouts in his 18-year career.

The Cardinals cruised to a win in the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium thanks to more offensive contributions by early MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt. The Cardinals’ slugger drove in all three of the runs the Cardinals scored in the win.

Goldschmidt launched his second home run of the series in the third inning to put St. Louis ahead, 2-0. He earned another RBI in the fourth inning thanks to some heads-up base running by Cardinals rookie Nolan Gorman. With the bases loaded and two outs, Goldschmidt grounded a ball to the shortstop, who attempted to end the inning by cutting down Gorman on a force out at second base. But Gorman executed to perfection a play that the Cardinals have practiced and planned for in order to steal a run in this precise scenario.

Instead of making a traditional slide into second base and likely being forced out just before his foot hit the bag, Gorman kept his momentum on the bases and ran straight through the second base bag, beating the force out by a minuscule margin. Ultimately, he was tagged out following a rundown to end the inning--but not before the base runner from third base crossed home plate safely to ensure an insurance run for the Redbirds.

This is genius.



Instead of sliding into second base and slowing down, Nolan Gorman sprints through second base without breaking stride and beats the ball to the bag.



Runner going home from third now scores.



Gorman sacrificed himself for the run. pic.twitter.com/uzn5atKlFn — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 14, 2022

Rookie starter Matthew Liberatore improved to 2-1 and turned in arguably his most effective start of the season, allowing just three hits and two walks across five scoreless innings on a warm Tuesday afternoon.

To secure the win late, the Cardinals used all three of their most prominent relievers as Genesis Cabrera, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos saw mound action for the second day in a row. That could mean a heavy dose of the Cardinals’ Game 2 starter Miles Mikolas on Tuesday night for the second part of the doubleheader.

