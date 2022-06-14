Advertisement

MLS matches to stream on Apple TV in 2023

(WITN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Apple TV and Major League Soccer signed a deal Tuesday to stream every live match beginning in 2023.

Fans can get every live MLS match, including Leagues Cup, select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT, by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service that will be available through the Apple TV app. The service will provide fans an in-depth, behind the scenes views of players and clubs.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a super fan or casual viewer.”

All matches will include announcers calling in English and Spanish, and matches involving Canadian teams will be in French. More details for the new service will be announced in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Jack Flaherty to make season debut for Cardinals on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home...
Goldy’s still got it: Day after on-base streak ends, Goldschmidt carries Cards’ comeback
St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run...
Friedl, Reds snap 4-game skid with 7-6 win over Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run...
Edman walkoff homer lifts Cards over Reds, Goldy streak ends