ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot in a Walnut Park East neighborhood Tuesday.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of Amelia. Police found the victim on a porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

