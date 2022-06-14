Jones sign order prohibiting no-knock warrants in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an order eliminating the use of no-knock warrants by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The warrants allowed officers to enter someone’s property without notice. In 2020, St. Louis City limited the use of this style of warrant in drug cases.

“Public safety and policing must be responsive to the needs and concerns of the community,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones “This is an important step for our city and in line with action taken by municipalities across the country.”

In 2021, a lawsuit accused a St. Louis City SWAT team of killing Don Clark Sr. during a “no-knock” raid at his home in 2017. The lawsuit said he also had no criminal record when several armed officers converged on his home on Feb. 21, 2017, rammed down the door and set off a diversionary device that created a disorienting flash and bang.

One of the officers then shot Clark nine times, the lawsuit stated.

Take a look at the full copy of the executive order.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.