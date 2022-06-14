Help is here - Ameren offering assistance during the heatwave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As we continue to battle another day of heat, relief is coming to some St. Louis residents just in time.

Ameren Missouri donated 850 window AC units, and $200,000 to Cool Down St. Louis, a non-profit that provides support and resources for the most vulnerable in our community.

Earl Nance Jr., treasurer for Heat Up Cool Down St. Louis, said many people face difficult choices. They have to choose where to allocate already sparse funds.

Nance said, “Between their mortgage, rent, groceries, meds.”

Now, those already vulnerable customers are facing the rising costs of gas and electricity. With temperatures soaring, the AC needs to be on. For those who cannot afford AC, there is help.

Cool Down St. Louis and its community partners, including Ameren, gathered for the summer assistance program launch. Ameren announced the donation of 850 window AC units for Cool Down St. Louis. These units will be allocated to individuals who applied for assistance.

Mark Birk, Chairman and President of Ameren Missouri, said, “Ameren Missouri is also donating $200,000 in energy assistance funds to help support Cool Down St. Louis and the clients they serve.”

If someone cannot pay their bill, they can apply for assistance through Ameren or Cool Down St. Louis.

For 22 years, Cool Down St. Louis has been helping families and individuals in need. For the last 17 years, Ameren has been assisting in donating AC units and funds. Partners gathered to load the trucks with the units. These will arrive just in time as the heat shows no signs of letting up.

Linda Fritz, NECAC program director, said, “With the rising temperatures, the need of the most vulnerable individuals in our neighborhood is going to be increasing. These AC units will be saving lives.”

The work does not stop here. Everyone plays a role in keeping their neighbors safe during the summer heat. Check on your neighbors and make sure their AC is running and that they have a way to stay cool.

St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, said, “There are also more than a dozen cooling centers available across the city.”

Utilize these cooling centers if your home does not provide adequate protection from the heat.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.