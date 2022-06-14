Green confirms candidacy for St. Louis Board of Aldermen President

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Days after Lewis Reed resigned amid corruption allegations, an alderwoman announced she will run for Reed’s old job.

Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green confirmed Monday that she is a candidate for Aldermanic President in an upcoming special election. Reed resigned Tuesday after he and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammed were indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a pay-to-play scheme. Boyd and Collins-Muhammed also stepped down.

Reed pleaded not guilty. Green currently represents a ward that includes the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

