Grave of Black baseball star born into slavery receives headstone

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After more than 100 years, the burial spot of a local baseball player who was born into slavery is finally marked.

Sylvester Chauvin was born into slavery at Saint Louis University (SLU) in 1860. He made a name for himself playing for the St. Louis Black Stockings in the 1880s. He died in 1919 and was buried at St. Peter’s Cemetery in St. Louis in an unmarked grave.

His gravestone dedication was held Monday. It is part of a bigger push by the Negro Leagues Grave Marker Project to seek out the final resting spots of its players and etch their names in stone. The project has been working over the past 18 years; in that time, 50 gravesites have been marked with headstones.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.