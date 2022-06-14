Extreme heat forcing summer camps to alter outdoor activities to keep campers safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Extreme temperatures are forcing area summer camps to make changes to activities in an effort to keep camp counselors and kids safe.

Camp Fury, a weeklong camp put on by the Girl Scouts of America, introduces high-school-aged girls to hands-on experiences of first responders. Throughout the week, the girls learn about skills used by law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics.

“This is my fourth time coming and pretty much after my first year, I knew I wanted to go into EMS,” said camper Nichole Hofmann. “It’s so much fun, and we make friends throughout the week and learn to work together and trust each other.”

On Tuesday, the girls went through an obstacle course, encouraged by their fellow campers to complete the course in the sweltering heat.

“I’m dying right now,” said camper Saury Dudenhoeffer. “I’m in a dark blue shirt with dark blue shorts and it’s really hot.”

Typically, the girls would suit up in full firefighter gear, including a mask and tank. This year, because of the heat, the girls ditched the jacket, mask and tank to keep cooler.

“They’re a little dressed down than what we normally do, so normally we’d be in full gear with a mask and a tank on also,” said Lt. Gina Anderson of the Fenton Fire Protection District.

An experience putting out a real car fire was merely simulated with a fire hose on Tuesday, as camp leaders said the temperature was too high to use a real flame, which would require the girls to wear additional protective gear.

The camp is led by women from area fire departments, who hope to encourage more young women to enter the fire and police fields.

“We need more women for sure,” said Lt. Anderson. “But whether they decide to go into the field or not, we hope they feel empowered by everything they’ve learned.”

“There are some first responders, some new ones I haven’t met and that’s really cool to build those relationships with departments I want to work with in the future,” said Hofmann.

Dudenhoeffer said this is her first time at Camp Fury and while she prefers the forensics side of law enforcement, the camp has opened her eyes.

“Normally you see what first responders do in Hollywood, which is usually so dramatic, but here we’re able to see first-hand what they are doing day-to-day and I’ve realized it’s pretty great and fulfilling,” she said.

