City of St. Louis to implement new traffic calming measures

Officials advice drivers to watch for pedestrians amid busier summer months.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is continuing to work on improving pedestrian safety by implementing new traffic calming measures.

The city has released some current projects and upcoming information sessions that highlight the traffic calming efforts.

  • Making progress on installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, crosswalks, and bump-outs at the intersection of Leona and Bates to promote safety for residents walking by Concordia Cemetery or to grab some BBQ from Stellar Hog.
  • On Thursday, June 13, the findings from a traffic calming study in the Soulard neighborhood will be presented to community members from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the South Broadway Athletic Club.
  • A similar study for North Kingshighway from Lindell to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive will be presented on Wednesday, June 22, from 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Link Auditorium, 4504 Westminster Place.
  • The Louisiana Calm Streets pilot project, started in April to slow traffic from Gravois to Meramec, continues to make progress. Work is ongoing on curb ramps and sidewalks near Marquette Park, with pinch points, traffic circles, sidewalk replacement, and more. It’s the City’s first calm streets project and is funded through federal dollars and city ward capital money.

