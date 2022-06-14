4Warn Alert: More Intense Heat, A Slight Break, Then heat Surges Again

Weather Discussion: We have hit back to back record highs Monday & Tuesday. We have more intense heat Wednesday and Thursday, though likely not record heat. This is unusual for this early in the season, Monday’s 100° high was the earliest in 69 years only the 4th time this early in the season.

Wednesday and Thursday are both Weather Alert Days due to the extreme heat and it will be our 4th and 5th days in a row above 100° for the heat index. Rain chances this week are slim, but we have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday and again Friday. This is from a slow moving front that will eventually bring “cooler” air Friday and Saturday. These are still hot days but will have a major drop in humidity. Sunday will be very hot, but not too humid so I don’t expect a heat index at this point. However the heat surges Monday and Tuesday as we will be near 100° yet again with Weather Alert Days next week.

