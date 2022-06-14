4Warn Alert: More record-breaking heat today

Weather Discussion: We’ll likely break yet another heat record today! The old record is 97°, and the forecast today calls for a high of 101°. The humidity will make it feel hotter, even in the shade. Please be cautious. Remember to check on your neighbors, check the backseat of your car, and keep the AC running.

Wednesday and Thursday are both Weather Alert Days due to the extreme heat and building heat index. Rain chances this week are slim, but our best opportunity is Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a cold front moves through. Rain and thunderstorms will be scattered and the risk for severe storms is low.

Drier air and slightly lower temperatures (the lower 90s) will greet us this weekend behind the cold front. Then, we’re looking at triple digits just in time for the first official day of summer on June 21st.

Heat advisories and warnings through Wednesday (KMOV)

