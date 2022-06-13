Advertisement

St. Charles to crack down on expired temp tags

St. Charles police said they will be cracking down on expired temporary tags starting Monday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles police said they will be cracking down on expired temporary tags starting Monday.

The police department posted that they are starting a new initiative focused on temp tags. They said there will be a “zero tolerance” approach. If police find your tags are expired, a court summons will be issued and the tags will be taken away.

