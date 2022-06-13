Advertisement

Saint Louis Zoo flamingos moved to their favorite summer spot

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Monday, the Saint Louis Zoo brought the flamingos to their favorite spot for the summer season.

News 4 was there as the animals were brought out to the lake. The birds are typically brought out of their winter homes in the spring, but because of the avian flu outbreak in March, the move was delayed.

Zoo officials said the best time to see the flamingos show off their stuff is in the next two weeks because they will be courting.

