Post Malone coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Post Malone is coming to St. Louis on Sep. 17 for his Twelve Carat Tour.

The three-time diamond-certified artist is going to perform at the Enterprise Center, along with special guest Roddy Rich. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Malone released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3, with hit singles “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now”. For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.