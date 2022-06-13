Advertisement

Post Malone coming to St. Louis

Post Malone (Source: Wikipedia, Drew Yorke-Slader)
Post Malone (Source: Wikipedia, Drew Yorke-Slader)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Post Malone is coming to St. Louis on Sep. 17 for his Twelve Carat Tour.

The three-time diamond-certified artist is going to perform at the Enterprise Center, along with special guest Roddy Rich. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Malone released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache on June 3, with hit singles “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now”. For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic gun photo
Man carjacked while attempting to give suspect a ride in North City
Metro Transit will be adjusting multiple bus routes starting Monday to improve on-time...
Metro Transit to adjust bus routes for better on-time performance
Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in a south St. Louis City neighborhood...
2 juveniles injured after shooting in South City
St. Charles police said they will be cracking down on expired temporary tags starting Monday.
St. Charles to crack down on expired temp tags