Police investigate after 2 juveniles were shot in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in a south St. Louis City neighborhood early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of South Spring at around 1:03 a.m. Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old were shot. Both were conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

