PD: Suspect fires warning shot at ground, deflected bullet hits victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A bullet bounced off a street curb and struck a man in St. Louis Saturday evening, police said.

An altercation between two men happened in the 4100 block of Papin Street before one of them, a 66-year-old man, shot in the direction of the other, a 38-year-old man. Police said the 66-year-old man showed up to where the other man and his girlfriend were at after the girlfriend called the 66-year-old man saying she was in trouble.

According to a police report, the younger man began to approach the other man. The older man responded by pointing a gun at him and telling him not to get any closer. The older man told police the 38-year-old man continued to get closer to him, so he fired his gun at the ground in front of him. The bullet hit the curb of the street, then deflected and struck the 38-year-old man.

“The victim told the suspect that he shot him and lifted his shirt to show that he was bleeding on his left hip,” an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department states.

Police looked for the gunshot victim at the scene but did not find him because he went to the hospital to get treated before police arrived at the scene. Police then met him at the hospital, where he told them that the other man shot him without being provoked.

The man was listed in stable condition in the hospital. Police are still investigating the incident.

