Multiple cars broken into in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for suspects accused of damaging and searching through multiple cars in South City Monday.

Police say they found numerous vehicles, between the 2600 to the 3000 block of Missouri, with busted windows. Some of them were also rummaged through, according to officials.

There are no further details at this time, for this is an ongoing investigation.

