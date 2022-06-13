Advertisement

Metro Transit to adjust bus routes for better on-time performance

Metro Transit will be adjusting multiple bus routes starting Monday to improve on-time performance and to better manage passenger volume.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Metro said they will make schedule adjustments to three MetroBus routes:

  • #58 Chesterfield Valley - Weekday schedule adjustments for westbound afternoon trips to improve on-time performance.
  • #70 Grand – Weekday and weekend schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance of evening trips after 6 p.m.
  • #94 Page – Weekday schedule adjustments to include an additional eastbound trip during the afternoon to better manage passenger volume

To view the new schedules visit the Upcoming Schedule Changes page here. Any transit riders with questions should contact Metro Transit Information at 314-207-9786 (text) or 314-231-2345 (call).

