Man carjacked while attempting to give suspect a ride in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in North City Sunday.

Police found the victim at a BP Gas Station in the 5000 block of Natural Bridge. Reports say the victim was giving a suspect in his mid 20′s a ride.

During the ride, they stopped for gas, and the suspect held a gun and told the victim to get out of the car, police say. The victim complied, and the suspect drove off with his 1991 bronze Ford.

The investigation is ongoing.

