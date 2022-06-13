Katie’s Pizza looks to donate to The Haven of Grace

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria will have their next Giveback Tuesday event on Tuesday, June 28th in Town and Country.

All of the proceeds will be donated to The Haven of Grace, a nonprofit organization that provides homeless and pregnant women in the area with a place to live, educational programs, and support.

Katie’s Pizza donates to a local nonprofit every month. So far, they have donated $325,500.

To learn more about The Haven of Grace, visit havenofgracestl.org.

