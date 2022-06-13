Advertisement

Katie’s Pizza looks to donate to The Haven of Grace

Founders of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria.
Founders of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria.(Gregg Goldman | Photo Credit: Gregg Goldman)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria will have their next Giveback Tuesday event on Tuesday, June 28th in Town and Country.

All of the proceeds will be donated to The Haven of Grace, a nonprofit organization that provides homeless and pregnant women in the area with a place to live, educational programs, and support.

Katie’s Pizza donates to a local nonprofit every month. So far, they have donated $325,500.

To learn more about The Haven of Grace, visit havenofgracestl.org.

