ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bi-State area is ranked among the top places for fun in the United States.

WalletHub ranked 2022′s most fun states in America. Illinois comes in at #5, just after New York and Nevada. Missouri is ranked #16.

WalletHub looked at entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties as well as costs.

