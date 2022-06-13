Advertisement

Greater St. Louis Book Fair to be held in South County in July

Library books on a shelf.
Library books on a shelf.(WNEM TV5)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Book lovers from across the region will come together for the Greater St. Louis Book Fair next month.

From July 14-17 the book fair will be held at the Kennedy Recreation Center in South County. Proceeds from sales benefit local non-profit education and literacy programs.

Click here for more information about the book fair or to volunteer.

