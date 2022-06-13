Episode 189: Noto Pizza

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- It all started with a pizza in Scotland...

Not what you’d expect to kick off an authentic Italian restaurant, but that was Wayne Sieve’s first introduction to Neapolitan-style pizza.

That first taste set off a passion project that would eventually lead to a food truck, and then a restaurant where people often drive well over an hour to get a table.

Noto Pizza is located in St. Peters, in what used to be J Noto Bakery. That’s where Kendele Sieve grew up. She recalls getting home from school, finishing homework and heading to the bakery to help her dad bake cookies.

She always knew she’d follow in his food footsteps, but it wasn’t until her husband Wayne started diving deep into the world of Neapolitan pizza that they realized the future looked different than she’d imagined.

The couple opened the doors in 2019 – just before everything shut down. But not only have they weathered the pandemic, they’ve thrived, and soon they expect to be the only certified authentic Neapolitan pizza in the region.

We learn all about what that means, how their oven shipped straight from Italy is helping them earn that title, and what the future holds for them.

