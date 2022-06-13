Advertisement

Episode 189: Noto Pizza

It all started with a pizza in Scotland... Not what you'd expect to kick off an authentic...
It all started with a pizza in Scotland... Not what you'd expect to kick off an authentic Italian restaurant, but that was Wayne Sieve’s first introduction to Neapolitan-style pizza. That first taste set off a passion project that would eventually lead to a food truck, and then a restaurant where people often drive well over an hour to get a table.(KMOV)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- It all started with a pizza in Scotland...

Not what you’d expect to kick off an authentic Italian restaurant, but that was Wayne Sieve’s first introduction to Neapolitan-style pizza.

That first taste set off a passion project that would eventually lead to a food truck, and then a restaurant where people often drive well over an hour to get a table.

Noto Pizza is located in St. Peters, in what used to be J Noto Bakery. That’s where Kendele Sieve grew up. She recalls getting home from school, finishing homework and heading to the bakery to help her dad bake cookies.

She always knew she’d follow in his food footsteps, but it wasn’t until her husband Wayne started diving deep into the world of Neapolitan pizza that they realized the future looked different than she’d imagined.

The couple opened the doors in 2019 – just before everything shut down. But not only have they weathered the pandemic, they’ve thrived, and soon they expect to be the only certified authentic Neapolitan pizza in the region.

We learn all about what that means, how their oven shipped straight from Italy is helping them earn that title, and what the future holds for them.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This week might be the wildest podcast we’ve done in our almost 200-episode history.
Episode 188: Brats of the World | Alpacas of Troy
This episode, Alexis Zotos visited Pop Pop Hurray to talk to owner Tony Davis.
Meet St. Louis: Pop Pop Hurray
Tony Davis describes himself as a serial entrepreneur, always dreaming of a big idea. His love...
Episode 187: Pop Pop Hurray!
When you walk inside Bike Stop Café off historic Main Street in St. Charles, you’re met with...
Episode 186: Bike Stop Cafe