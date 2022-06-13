Episode 188: Brats of the World | Alpacas of Troy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week might be the wildest podcast we’ve done in our almost 200-episode history.

We were surrounded by animals while recording our interview with Jeff Suchland, who runs Alpacas of Troy and Brats of the World; two separate businesses both operated out of their family farm in Troy, Missouri.

You can find both of them at farmers’ markets across the area, including Tower Grove on Saturdays and Tuesdays.In this interview. you’re going to hear some of the alpacas, as well as Fred the peacock who wanted to say hello. But you’re also going to hear a story about how one of our local farmers is taking a different approach, finding a way to carry on the legacy of his family’s farm into the next generation.It involves sausage making and yarn making – two things he didn’t know anything about until he set his mind to learning.

