Cooling centers open as temperatures climb to dangerous levels

Generic image for hot weather.
Generic image for hot weather.(Pixabay)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Cooling centers have opened across the area as temperatures continue climbing.

The United Way has updated its list of cooling sites for 2022. Their sites are activated when an Excessive Heat Advisory or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Click here for their complete list.

In addition, the Salvation Army Midland Division’s cooling centers are open in Missouri and Illinois. Below is where they are located:

Illinois

Alton Corps Community Center 525 Alby Street Alton, IL 62002 www.salvationarmyalton.org 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. – Thurs. Services Provided: Hydration

Belleville Corps Community Center 20 Glory Place Belleville, IL 62226 www.salvationarmystclair.org 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration and Snacks (Lunch Meals: Mon., Weds., Fri.)

John Gardner Stevenson Shelter/Social Services 501 Broadway Street Belleville, IL 62301 www.salvationarmyquincy.org 24 hrs. Sun. – Sat. Services Provided: Hydration, Snacks, Meals and Overnight Shelter

MISSOURI

Euclid Corps 2618 North Euclid Avenue St. Louis, MO 63113 www.salvationarmystleuclid.org 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Mon. – Thurs.) 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Fri.) Services Provided: Hydration

Family Haven 10740 Page Avenue St. Louis, MO 63132 www.salarmymidland.org 24 hours, Sun. – Sat. Services Provided: Hydration, Meals, Snacks and Overnight Shelter (July 5 – Sept. 2)

Gateway Citadel Corps 824 Union Road St. Louis, MO 63123 www.salvationarmystlgateway.org 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Tues.) 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Weds.) Services Provided: Hydration

Maplewood Corps Community Center 7701 Rannells Avenue Maplewood, MO 63143 www.salvationarmystlmaplewood.org 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration and Snacks

O’Fallon Corps Community Center 1 William Booth Drive O’Fallon, MO 63366 www.salvationarmyofallonmo.org 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mon. – Thurs. Services Provided: Hydration

St. Charles Corps Community Center 2140 North 4th Street St. Charles, MO 63301 www.salvationarmystcharles.org 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. - Fri. Services Provided: Hydration

Temple Corps Community Center 2740 Arsenal Street St. Louis, MO www.salvationarmystltemple.org 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon. – Thurs. Services Provided: Hydration

