Citywide cleanup aims to transform Cahokia Heights one block at a time

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – Cahokia Heights has a new citywide cleanup effort.

Operation Fresh Start aims to transform each neighborhood one block at a time. Mayor Curtis McCall told News 4 that with the help of citizens “and with the favor God has given us” Cahokia Heights is moving in the right direction.

As part of the project, crews are demolishing abandoned buildings and burned houses. They are also removing abandoned cars, trash and other debris.

