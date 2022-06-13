4Warn Alert: Record-breaking heat possible

Weather Discussion: The heat dome continues to build today. With warm and moist air moving north, temperatures will skyrocket to 101°. The heat index will push well about 105° this afternoon. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect through Wednesday because of the record-breaking heat.

Speaking of records:

Record high Monday: 98° (1952), Forecast: 101°

Record high Tuesday: 97° (1987), Forecast: 101°

There is very little relief in the coming forecast. An isolated rain chance exists for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a weak front drops south. However, this will only drop our temperatures to the lower and mid-90s. Still hot, but an improvement compared to the temperatures at the start of the week.

Through Wednesday (KMOV)

