4Warn Alert: Record-breaking heat possible

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: The heat dome continues to build today. With warm and moist air moving north, temperatures will skyrocket to 101°. The heat index will push well about 105° this afternoon. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect through Wednesday because of the record-breaking heat.

Speaking of records:

Record high Monday: 98° (1952), Forecast: 101°

Record high Tuesday: 97° (1987), Forecast: 101°

There is very little relief in the coming forecast. An isolated rain chance exists for Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a weak front drops south. However, this will only drop our temperatures to the lower and mid-90s. Still hot, but an improvement compared to the temperatures at the start of the week.

7 Day Forecast
Through Wednesday
Through Wednesday(KMOV)

