4Warn Alert: Dangerous Record Breaking Heat

Weather Discussion: Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect through Wednesday because of the record-breaking heat.

We set a record for the warmest low in the entire month of June with a low of 83° Monday morning. And we have already bested the old record high of 98° from 1952 (We have hit 99° and climbing).

More Dangerous heat: Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 102° and a heat index peaking around 108°. Humidity should be slightly lower but still excessive and miserable. Wednesday will be sunny again with a high of 100° and a peak heat index of 106°.

Keep in mind the heat index is calculated based on shade and it can feel 10-14 degree hotter in the full sun.

The heat eases slightly Thursday with a 30% chance of isolated showers or storms. The rain isn’t a guarantee but any shower or cloud cover for that matter, would help keep the temperatures down a bit. The heat and humidity start decreasing even more Friday and especially this weekend looks to be a major break with low humidity, though some hot daytime highs in the low 90s to near 90.

Heat Wave (Gray)

Through Wednesday (KMOV)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.