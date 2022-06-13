Advertisement

2 juveniles injured after shooting in South City

Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in a south St. Louis City neighborhood early Monday morning.
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two juveniles were injured after a shooting in a south St. Louis City neighborhood early Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of South Spring at around 12:45 a.m. Police said they found a 14-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl injured inside the home. The teen was shot in the arm and the 10-year-old was suffering from a laceration. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A witness from inside of the home said she heard glass breaking and gunfire from outside of the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

