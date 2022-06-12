St. Louis Cardinals to host 19th annual blood drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals will be teaming up with the Red Cross to host their 19th annual blood drive next week.

The drive will run Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The goal is to collect more than 1,700 donations across 22 locations. Red Cross said donors of all blood types are needed but those with types O, A negative, and B negative are strongly encouraged to make a donation this year.

To make an appointment for the blood drive or to view a list of locations, visit the website here.

