Friedl, Reds snap 4-game skid with 7-6 win over Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, June 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh inning and Tommy Pham added a solo homer as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nolan Arenado and Juan Yepez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost four of six. Friedl broke a 4-4 tie with a long drive to right field and Albert Almora Jr. followed with a sacrifice fly.

Pham homered against his former team in the eighth. The Reds have fashioned an 18-16 record after a dismal 3-23 start to the season.

