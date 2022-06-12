Advertisement

Belleville firefighter injured while battling house fire

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- A firefighter slipped and fell on debris while battling a basement fire Sunday and suffered a leg injury, the Belleville Fire Department said.

The department said the firefighter’s injuries are non-life-threatening and he will be okay. He was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. The fire broke out around 1:20 p.m. in the basement of a 1-story house on Dardenelle Drive.

Firefighters were able to get to the house in less than a minute from a fire station just down the road from the house. No residents were injured, the Belleville Fire Department said.

