4Warn Alert: Isolated thunderstorms continue to be possible tonight

Weather Discussion:

There is a slight chance (20%) of severe thunderstorms through tonight. The atmosphere is favorable for any storms that develop to become severe. However, it is not clear IF storms will develop, where or when. Clear as mud huh? This forecast is as frustrating for me as it is for you I assure you. Just keep an eye to the sky and know if a storm develops, it could become strong and drop some large hail.

We have no shortage of Weather Alert Days in the extended forecast. Monday through Wednesday are all alerted because of the extreme heat. Temperatures will sit between 99° and 102° these next few days. Additionally, the heat index may reach as high as 112°. It’s possible we’ll even break some heat records over the next few days! Be abundantly cautious if you work outside or plan to attend an outdoor event.

