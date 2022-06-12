Advertisement

2 suffer life-threatening injuries after shooting in north St. Louis County

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GLASGOW VILLAGE (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night in Glasgow Village, police said.

Police responded to the 300 block of Shepley Drive where officers found the two people shot around 9:30 p.m. Police did not have the ages or gender of the victims Saturday night.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A News 4 photographer saw multiple police vehicles on the scene after 10 p.m. Saturday responding to the incident. Police did not immediately have any information on possible suspects or the cause of the shooting.

