2 teens dead after murder-suicide in north St. Louis County, police say

GLASGOW VILLAGE (KMOV) -- Police are investigating after 2 teens died in a murder-suicide in north St. Louis County on Saturday night.

St. Louis County police responded to a call for shots fired as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of Shepley Drive at around 9:33 p.m. Officers found two teen males, 19 and 15, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said both teens died after they were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation showed the 19-year-old shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself. Police are unsure what led to the shooting at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident please call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

