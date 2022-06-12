2 locals among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Locals Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear.

The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief Lee White said in a news conference the group “came to riot downtown”, according to an Associated Press report. The 31 members of the group were found packed in the back of a U-Haul and then arrested.

Wagner, 24 and from Florissant, was arrested and charged in December for allegedly defacing a Black history mural at Washington University. “Patriot Front” with a white background was spray-painted on the mural, covering up historic Black people on the original mural.

Wagner was arrested for that incident after police caught his car’s license plate in surveillance video. He was charged with first-degree property damage.

Garland, 23, is from Freeburg, Illinois according to the Kootenai County, Idaho Sheriff’s Department arrest records. Both men’s bonds were set at $300.

Wagner’s next scheduled hearing for the Washington University incident is July 13.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.