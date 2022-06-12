Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS (KMOV) -- Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds at a house in Cahokia Heights Saturday morning, police said.

The two men have been identified as 21-year-old Dantez T. Ford of Cahokia Heights and 24-year-old Sean A. Johnson of Swansea. Ford was found in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home in the 4100 block of Brady Avenue. Johnson was found inside the home. Both men were dead when officers got to the home.

The Major Case Squad is now investigating the double homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 618-332-4260 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

