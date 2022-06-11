Steamroller printing coming to St. Charles Foundry Art Centre this weekend

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Artists from around the area will gather at the St. Charles Foundry Art Centre on Saturday for a day of food, drinks, art and steamroller printing.

Large-scale images created by local artists will be transformed into pieces of artwork during the free event, which the public is encouraged to attend. Several artists are carving large woodblocks, which will then be layered with ink and transferred onto a canvas by way of a steamroller.

“This is the perfect opportunity for everyone to come and see steamroller printing done on a gigantic scale,” said Jessica Mannisi, with the Foundry Art Centre. “They can come throughout the day, we’ll have two steamrollers going so there will be constant excitement and energy.”

The event will also feature live music, food, drinks and vendor booths. It will take place in the parking lot of the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is in partnership with Grafik House USA, Eugenia Alexander, Ben Bradshaw, Charles Houska, Samantha Mendoza, Mike Pennekamp, Edo Rosenblith and Webster University’s Print Department.

“This is very unique to the St. Louis area,” Mannisi said. “We are the only ones that I know of that does steamrolling printing. It is niche and part of it is because it’s so big, it’s not something everybody can do.”

