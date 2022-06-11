Officials warn of potential air conditioning hazards as sweltering heat approaches metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ninety- and 100-degree weather is projected for the St. Louis metro next week. Officials are reminding residents to check air conditioning units for any potential hazards.

A fire in the 5400 block of Cabanne Avenue near Union Boulevard in St. Louis Saturday displaced at least 12 people, according to the fire department.

Brea Allen and her two kids were among those who were left looking for a new home. She told News 4 the general manager of the Cheshire Inn in Clayton allowed her to stay there for a few days following the fire.

“The entire building had been engulfed in flames, and the first floor completely gone,” Allen said. “We can’t get into the building at all. They’re not allowing us in the building because they feel like there may be structural damage. The property was a little older. So, it may have been electrical fire.”

Allen told News 4 a running air conditioner is a possible cause for the fire coupled with electrical issues in the home.

“That’s very possible. I mean--I had an electrical outlet that also kind of started to burn on the third floor,” she added.

“If you have electrical issues you have no business plugging in an air conditioner,” said Gentry Trotter, founder of Cool Down St. Louis, a company that assists residents with heating and cooling solutions. “Make sure you follow the procedure. The voltage. You stick it in the right wall. You make sure that you’re other sources of power and everything is good.”

Trotter said overheating, age and faulty wiring are some of the main causes of air conditioner fires.

Allen started a GoFundMe to help with costs.

