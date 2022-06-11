Advertisement

Edman walkoff homer lifts Cards over Reds, Goldy streak ends

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 11, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 5-4.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for the first walkoff RBI of his major league career, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over Cincinnati 5-4 in yet another Reds bullpen collapse. Paul Goldschmidt’s streak of reaching base ended at 46 games with an 0-for-4 day for the NL Central-leading Cardinals. St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 316th start together, tying the Boston and Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second-most behind the 324 of Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.

