Couple sent to hospital after stabbing in South City, police say

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A couple was sent to the hospital after a physical argument led to a stabbing in South City Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Senate. Reports say a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were drinking at a bar and started arguing.

They continued to argue until they arrived at her house. The man left, came back and stated that he was going to kill the woman, and then himself, police say.

Officials say the man began choking the woman until she lost consciousness several times, and he grabbed a knife. During the struggle, the victim took the knife from him and stabbed him.

Both suffered injuries from knife wounds and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

