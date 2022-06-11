Aspen Dental to offer free services to veterans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care.

On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo.

640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640

627 South Truman Blvd, Festus, MO 63028

1200 Big Bill Rd, Arnold, MO 63010

5212 North Service Road, Saint Peters, MO 63376

1707 West Highway 50, O’Fallon, IL 62269

1600 Wentzville Pkwy, Suite 101, Wentzville, MO 63385

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to find a location near them and schedule an appointment. The company said advance appointments are required. Services will begin from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

