Aspen Dental to offer free services to veterans
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Aspen Dental is working to make sure local veterans have access to dental care.
On Saturday, multiple dental offices around the area will offer free services for veterans. There are six participating offices in St. Louis, Mo.
- 640 W Karsch Blvd, Farmington, MO 63640
- 627 South Truman Blvd, Festus, MO 63028
- 1200 Big Bill Rd, Arnold, MO 63010
- 5212 North Service Road, Saint Peters, MO 63376
- 1707 West Highway 50, O’Fallon, IL 62269
- 1600 Wentzville Pkwy, Suite 101, Wentzville, MO 63385
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to find a location near them and schedule an appointment. The company said advance appointments are required. Services will begin from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
