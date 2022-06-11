4Warn Alert: Storms possible overnight & Sunday, extreme heat next week

Weather Discussion: Storms are ongoing well to our north this evening over Iowa. It’s possible they hold together and move into our area overnight into Sunday morning. But the track of these remains very uncertain. If storms move into our area, then we can’t rule out an isolated severe storm capable of producing damaging winds. While the risk for severe storms is not widespread, and overall low, we want to make sure you are aware. Sunday is a Weather Alert Day.

Today we hit 90 degrees, and that will be the coolest of the upcoming 7 days. Intense heat is building with a dome of high pressure expanding over the southeast United States. We will sit in the mid-90s tomorrow and a Heat Advisory has been issued for the area as heat index values will be as high as 106 degrees.

We have the potential for record-breaking heat Monday and Tuesday as highs will be around 100°. Because of the dangerous heat forecasted, and even hotter heat indices, Monday through Wednesday are all Weather Alert Days. Be abundantly cautious this week, especially if you work outside.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.