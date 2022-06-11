4Warn Alert: Chance For Strong Storms Sunday, Intense Heat On The Way

Weather Discussion: A few isolated showers tonight will fade out and we’ll be dry and warmer for Saturday.

Sunday is a weather alert day although we have low confidence IF storms will develop. But what storms develop could be strong to severe. We’ll be hotter and on the edge of the ridge of high pressure that represents the hot air building into the area. Right on the edge of that ridge a “ridge runner” is a cluster of strong storms that models typically struggle forecasting until about 12 hours out. But we’ve seen enough hints from various model runs that there is a possibility of a “ridge runner” during the morning hours. So, make sure to have the KMOV weather app and if the storm threat ramps up we’ll make sure you get alerts.

Intense heat on track to arrive next week which looks to be the beginning of a stretch of above normal temperatures for most of the rest of the month. Record breaking heat is expected Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is still intensely hot and thus Monday through Wednesday are weather alert days due to the intense heat.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.